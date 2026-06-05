Beat the heat in style: 5 summer accessories

As summer approaches, the quest for comfort and style becomes a priority. Celebrities often set trends with their choice of accessories that marry both. This summer, five celebrity-approved accessories promise to keep you cool while looking chic. From sunglasses to hats, these picks are all about practicality and fashion. Here are five accessories that can keep you stylishly cool this summer.

Tip 1 Oversized sunglasses for sun protection Oversized sunglasses are a celebrity favorite for their ability to offer maximum sun protection and add a touch of glamour to any outfit. They shield your eyes from harmful UV rays while making a bold fashion statement. Pick sunglasses with polarized lenses for better glare reduction and clarity. With so many shapes and colors available, you can easily find a pair that suits your personal style.

Tip 2 Wide-brimmed hats for added shade Wide-brimmed hats are perfect for adding an extra layer of shade on sunny days. Celebrities love them not just for the protection they offer from the sun, but also for the elegance they add to the look. These hats are available in different materials, such as straw or cotton, which are lightweight and breathable. A wide-brimmed hat can easily amp up your summer look while keeping you cool.

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Tip 3 Lightweight scarves as versatile accessories Lightweight scarves are versatile accessories that celebrities swear by in summer. They can be worn around the neck, head, or even tied onto bags as decorative elements. Scarves made from breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen keep you cool while adding layers of style to your outfit. Choose scarves with vibrant prints or solid colors to match different ensembles effortlessly.

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Tip 4 Breathable sandals for comfort Breathable sandals are a must-have footwear option during hot weather, and celebrities love them for their comfort and style quotient. Opting for sandals with open-toe designs ensures proper ventilation, preventing overheating during long walks or outdoor activities. Leather or canvas materials ensure durability without compromising on breathability, making them perfect companions for casual outings or beach trips alike.