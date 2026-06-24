5 superfoods you should eat this rainy season
What's the story
The monsoon season brings a much-needed respite from the heat, but it also demands a change in our diet to stay healthy. The humidity and cooler temperatures can affect our digestion and immunity. Including certain superfoods in your diet can help you stay energetic and healthy during this time. Here are five superfoods that can help you thrive in the monsoon season.
Tip 1
Turmeric: The golden spice
Turmeric is famous for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It contains curcumin, which helps boost immunity and fight infections. Adding turmeric to your diet can help you stay healthy during the monsoon, when the risk of colds and flu increases. You can add turmeric to soups, teas, or use it as a spice in various dishes.
Tip 2
Ginger: A warming root
Ginger is another warming root that is perfect for the monsoon season. It helps with digestion and relieves nausea, which can be common during this time due to changes in weather patterns. Ginger also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe sore throats or minor aches. You can consume ginger as tea or add it to your meals for an extra zing.
Tip 3
Tulsi: Holy basil's benefits
Tulsi, or holy basil, is revered for its medicinal properties. It strengthens the immune system and detoxifies the body. Tulsi leaves can be steeped in hot water to make a soothing tea, or added fresh to salads or soups for flavor and health benefits.
Tip 4
Methi: Fenugreek's health perks
Fenugreek seeds are packed with fiber, which promotes digestion—a major concern during monsoons when humidity affects gut health. Fenugreek also regulates blood sugar levels and reduces inflammation in the body. You can soak fenugreek seeds overnight and consume them on an empty stomach or use them as a spice while cooking.
Tip 5
Neem: Nature's purifier
Neem leaves have been used traditionally to purify blood and improve skin health, important factors when humidity levels rise during monsoons, causing skin issues like acne or rashes. Neem tea made from fresh leaves or dried powder can be consumed regularly for detoxification benefits without any side effects if consumed moderately, under guidance from healthcare professionals if needed.