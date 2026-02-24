These Cambodian wedding traditions will leave you surprised!

Cambodia is known for its vibrant culture and rich history, which is reflected in its unique wedding traditions. These ceremonies are not just about the union of two people, but also about the unification of families and communities. From symbolic rituals to colorful celebrations, Cambodian weddings are a fascinating blend of ancient customs and modern influences. Here are five surprising traditions that make Cambodian weddings so special.

Water blessing The blessing of the water In Cambodian weddings, the water blessing ceremony is an important ritual. The bride and groom kneel before their elders, who pour water over their hands as a sign of blessing and purification. This act symbolizes the cleansing of past misfortunes and the start of a new life together. It is a moment filled with respect and reverence, highlighting the importance of family in Cambodian culture.

Hair cutting The hair cutting ceremony The hair cutting ceremony is a pre-wedding ritual where both bride and groom have their hair cut or trimmed by family members. This tradition signifies letting go of childhood and embracing adulthood. It is often accompanied by prayers and blessings from elders, marking the transition into married life with dignity and honor.

Sangkran ritual The 'Sangkran' ritual The "Sangkran" ritual is a fun-filled event where guests sprinkle water on each other as a sign of good luck for the couple. This is done before the main ceremony, and is similar to Thailand's Songkran festival. It brings everyone together in joyous celebration while wishing prosperity for the newlyweds.

Traditional costumes Traditional costumes with symbolic colors Cambodian wedding attire usually consists of traditional costumes in colors that have deep meanings. For instance, red is usually worn by brides as it symbolizes happiness, while gold signifies wealth and prosperity. These costumes are not just beautiful but also steeped in cultural significance that adds to the overall ceremony.