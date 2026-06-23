A balanced gut microbiome is essential for good digestion and overall health

Turmeric: The spice your stomach will love

By Vinita Jain 10:17 am Jun 23, 202610:17 am

What's the story

A staple in many kitchens, turmeric is famous for its vibrant color and distinct flavor. However, beyond its culinary uses, turmeric also offers a range of surprising benefits for digestion. The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, is responsible for most of its health benefits. From improving digestion to reducing inflammation, turmeric can be a natural aid for digestive health. Here are five surprising ways turmeric can help with digestion.