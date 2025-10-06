How to calm your dog: 5 easy tricks

Keeping your dog calm can be a task, particularly during stressful situations or high-energy moments. But did you know that simple household items can help? Using everyday things, you can create a calming environment for your furry friend without spending a fortune on specialized products. Here are five surprising dog calming hacks using things you probably already have at home.

Tip 1 Lavender oil on bedding Lavender oil is known for its calming properties and can be used to soothe anxious dogs. Just put a few drops of lavender oil on your dog's bedding or blanket. The scent will help create a relaxing atmosphere, making it easier for your pet to unwind. Make sure the oil is diluted properly and not directly applied on the skin to avoid irritation.

Tip 2 Warm rice sock as a heat pack A warm rice sock can work wonders in calming your dog during cold weather or anxious moments. Simply fill a clean sock with uncooked rice, tie it off, and microwave it for about 30 seconds until warm (not hot). Place the sock near your dog while they rest; the gentle warmth can provide comfort and reduce anxiety.

Tip 3 Soft music playlist Just like humans, dogs respond positively to music. Creating a soft music playlist specifically for your dog can help calm them down. Pick gentle tunes like classical music or soft instrumental sounds. Play this playlist at low volume when your pet seems restless or anxious, creating an environment conducive to relaxation.

Tip 4 DIY calming spray with chamomile tea Chamomile tea has natural calming properties that can help soothe nervous dogs. Brew a cup of chamomile tea, let it cool completely, and transfer it into a spray bottle. Lightly mist your dog's bedding or favorite resting spot with this DIY calming spray. The subtle scent of chamomile will create a calming atmosphere, ideal for relaxation.