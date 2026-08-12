What is pulasan fruit?
What's the story
Pulasan, a tropical fruit native to Southeast Asia, is often overshadowed by its more popular relatives like rambutan and lychee. However, this lesser-known fruit packs a punch when it comes to health benefits. With its spiky exterior and sweet, juicy flesh, pulasan is not just a treat for the taste buds, but also offers several nutritional advantages. Here are five surprising health benefits of pulasan that might make you consider adding it to your diet.
#1
Rich source of vitamin C
Pulasan is loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system.
Eating vitamin C-rich foods can help boost your body's defenses against common illnesses, such as colds and infections.
One serving of pulasan can give you a significant portion of your daily recommended intake of vitamin C, making it an excellent addition to any diet focused on immune support.
#2
High antioxidant content
The antioxidants present in pulasan help protect the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals.
These antioxidants are essential for reducing inflammation and lowering the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes.
Including antioxidant-rich foods, like pulasan, in your diet can help promote overall health by neutralizing harmful free radicals.
#3
Supports digestive health
Pulasan also contains dietary fiber, which is essential for keeping your digestive system healthy.
Fiber promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation by adding bulk to the stool.
It also helps in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome by feeding good bacteria in the intestines.
Eating fiber-rich fruits, such as pulasan, can improve your digestive health.
#4
Promotes healthy skin
The vitamin C and antioxidants in pulasan also promote skin health by promoting collagen production and protecting skin cells from damage caused by environmental factors, such as pollution and UV rays.
Regularly eating vitamin C-rich foods can make your skin look youthful and radiant by promoting collagen synthesis and reducing signs of aging.
#5
Aids weight management
If you are looking to manage your weight, pulasan can be a great addition to your diet.
It is low in calories but high in essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals.
These nutrients keep you healthy without adding to your calorie intake.
Eating low-calorie, nutrient-dense foods like pulasan can help you manage your weight by keeping you full and satisfied.