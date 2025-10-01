5 surprising home cleaning uses of turmeric

Turmeric is a kitchen staple, but its uses go beyond cooking. The vibrant yellow spice has several properties that can be useful for home cleaning. From tackling stains to freshening up spaces, turmeric can be an unexpected ally in your cleaning arsenal. Here are five surprising ways to use turmeric for home cleaning, and how this simple ingredient can help keep your home clean and fresh.

Fabric stains Stain remover for fabrics Turmeric's natural pigments can help lift stains from fabrics. To use it as a stain remover, mix a small amount of turmeric powder with water to form a paste. Apply the paste directly onto the stain and let it sit for about 30 minutes before rinsing with cold water. This method works best on cotton and linen fabrics, but test on an inconspicuous area first to avoid discoloration.

Carpet cleaning Natural carpet cleaner Turmeric can also be used to clean carpets by removing dirt and odors. Sprinkle some turmeric powder over the carpet and let it sit for fifteen minutes. Then, vacuum the area thoroughly. The spice will absorb odors and leave your carpet smelling fresh. However, be careful while using this method on light-colored carpets as turmeric's yellow color may leave a residue.

Air freshening Freshener for air spaces Turmeric's earthy scent can also act as a natural air freshener in your home. Boil some water with a few teaspoons of turmeric powder and let it simmer on low heat. The steam will carry the fragrance throughout the room, neutralizing unpleasant odors without the use of artificial chemicals.

Surface disinfecting Surface disinfectant alternative Due to its antibacterial properties, turmeric can be used as an alternative surface disinfectant. Mix one tablespoon of turmeric powder with two tablespoons of vinegar and water to make a solution. Use this mixture to wipe down countertops or other surfaces where bacteria may thrive. Rinse with water afterward for best results.