The hanbok's history dates back over 600 years

The story behind Korea's traditional hanbok

By Vinita Jain 04:05 pm Jun 23, 202604:05 pm

What's the story

The hanbok, a traditional Korean attire, is famous for its vibrant colors and simple lines. But, there's more to this garment than just its beauty. The hanbok has a rich history and cultural significance that many may not be aware of. From its origins to the symbolism of its colors, here are five surprising facts about the hanbok that highlight its importance in Korean culture.