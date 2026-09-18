5 unique ways to use cloves in the kitchen
What's the story
Cloves are a staple in most kitchens, but their use goes beyond just flavoring dishes. This aromatic spice can be used in several unexpected ways to enhance your cooking experience. From adding depth to desserts to creating unique beverages, cloves offer a world of possibilities. Here are five surprising ways to use cloves in your kitchen that will spice up your culinary creations, and impress your family and friends.
Tip 1
Infuse oils with clove flavor
Infusing oils with cloves can give a unique flavor to dressings and marinades.
Just heat a neutral oil, like olive or vegetable oil, with a few whole cloves on low flame until the aroma comes out.
Let it cool and strain out the cloves before storing it in a bottle.
This infused oil can be drizzled over salads or used as a base for marinades, adding a subtle yet distinct taste.
Tip 2
Create clove-spiced tea blends
Cloves make an excellent addition to homemade tea blends.
For a warming drink, steep some black tea leaves with crushed cloves, cinnamon sticks, and ginger slices. The combination makes for a comforting beverage, perfect for chilly days.
Adjust the number of cloves according to taste preference; even a couple of them can add a delightful spiciness without overpowering other flavors.
Tip 3
Enhance baked goods with cloves
Baking with cloves can add an unexpected twist to traditional recipes.
Add ground cloves into cookie dough or cake batter for an aromatic kick that complements spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice.
Be careful not to overdo it; even one-half teaspoon per batch is enough to make its presence felt without dominating other flavors.
Tip 4
Use cloves in savory dishes
Beyond sweet treats, cloves also work wonders in savory dishes like stews and curries.
Add whole or ground cloves while cooking lentils or beans for added depth of flavor.
They pair well with ingredients like garlic, onion, and tomatoes, enhancing the overall taste profile without being too dominant.
Tip 5
Make homemade clove syrup
A homemade clove syrup can add an interesting twist when drizzled over pancakes or waffles, or mixed into cocktails as an alternative sweetener option.
To make it, simmer equal parts sugar and water with crushed clove buds until thickened slightly. Strain before storing in an airtight container.
This syrup offers both sweetness and spice, making it versatile across various culinary applications.