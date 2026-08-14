Surprising ways to use turmeric in cooking
What's the story
Turmeric, the golden spice, is a staple in most kitchens. But did you know that turmeric can be used in more than just curries? This versatile spice can add a unique flavor and color to a range of dishes. Here are five surprising ways to use turmeric in your cooking. Each method highlights the spice's potential beyond traditional recipes, making your meals more exciting.
Dish 1
Turmeric-infused rice delight
Turmeric-infused rice is a simple yet flavorful dish that elevates plain rice into something special.
By adding a pinch of turmeric while cooking the rice, you get a vibrant yellow color and subtle earthy flavor.
This dish goes well with vegetables or lentils and can be an excellent base for salads or grain bowls.
It's an easy way to incorporate turmeric into your diet without altering your usual meals too much.
Drink 1
Golden milk latte twist
Golden milk lattes have been all the rage for their health benefits and comforting taste.
By mixing milk with turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and honey, you get a warm drink that is both soothing and nutritious.
This twist on the classic latte gives you an antioxidant boost while keeping you cozy on chilly days. It is an excellent alternative to regular coffee or tea.
Snack 1
Turmeric-spiced popcorn snack
For a fun twist on regular popcorn, try adding turmeric to the seasoning mix.
Just sprinkle some melted butter or olive oil over popped corn, and add turmeric with salt and pepper for an exotic snack.
The spice gives the popcorn an unexpected color and flavor, making it a great choice for movie nights or casual get-togethers.
Dish 2
Savory turmeric pancakes
Savory pancakes with turmeric are an innovative breakfast option that strays from the sweet norm.
By adding turmeric to pancake batter with herbs like cilantro or green onions, you get a savory dish that goes well with yogurt or chutney instead of syrup.
These pancakes are ideal for those who prefer savory over sweet in their morning meals.
Dressing 1
Turmeric vinaigrette dressing
A turmeric vinaigrette dressing is an easy way to add this spice into salads without overpowering other ingredients.
Just mix olive oil, lemon juice, honey (or maple syrup), Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and ground turmeric until well combined.
Drizzle over fresh greens like spinach, arugula, and kale, for a refreshing, zesty salad experience.