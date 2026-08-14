Surprising ways to use turmeric in cooking

Turmeric-infused rice is a simple yet flavorful dish that elevates plain rice into something special.

By adding a pinch of turmeric while cooking the rice, you get a vibrant yellow color and subtle earthy flavor.

This dish goes well with vegetables or lentils and can be an excellent base for salads or grain bowls.

It's an easy way to incorporate turmeric into your diet without altering your usual meals too much.