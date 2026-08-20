5 delightful watermelon dishes from Africa
What's the story
Watermelons are usually associated with refreshing summer snacks, but in Africa, they serve a much larger purpose in the kitchen. From savory dishes to traditional drinks, the fruit is versatile. Here, we take a look at five surprising ways watermelons are used in African cooking, showcasing the continent's rich culinary heritage and innovative use of ingredients.
Dish 1
Watermelon rind chutney
In some parts of Africa, watermelon rinds are not thrown away but transformed into a tangy chutney.
The rinds are cooked with spices like ginger and cloves, and sweetened with sugar or honey.
This chutney goes well with rice or flatbreads, giving an interesting contrast to the sweetness of the fruit itself.
Dish 2
Watermelon seed oil
Watermelon seeds are pressed into oil in several African countries. This oil is used for cooking and as a dressing.
It has a mild flavor that does not overpower other ingredients, but adds depth to salads and vegetable dishes.
The process of extracting oil from seeds also helps reduce waste by making use of every part of the fruit.
Dish 3
Watermelon juice soup
In certain regions, watermelon juice is used as a base for cold soups.
The juice is mixed with tomatoes, onions, and herbs to create a refreshing starter or side dish.
This soup highlights how watermelons can be used beyond desserts and beverages.
Dish 4
Grilled watermelon skewers
Grilling watermelon brings out its natural sweetness and adds a smoky flavor to the fruit.
In various African cuisines, chunks of watermelon are skewered with vegetables such as bell peppers or zucchini, and grilled over an open flame.
The result is a unique appetizer or side dish that showcases the versatility of this fruit.
Drink 1
Fermented watermelon drink
Fermenting watermelon creates a traditional drink enjoyed across several African communities.
The process involves fermenting the juice with natural yeasts until it becomes slightly fizzy and tangy.
This drink serves as an alternative to commercial sodas, providing probiotics, along with hydration benefits from the fruit itself.