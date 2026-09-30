Love sweet potatoes? Try these Korean snacks
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are a staple in South Korean cuisine, providing a delicious and nutritious snack option. These root vegetables are versatile and can be prepared in a number of ways to suit different tastes. From street vendors to home kitchens, sweet potato snacks are loved by many for their unique flavors and textures. Here are five popular sweet potato snacks that highlight the creativity and diversity of Korean snack culture.
Snack 1
Roasted sweet potato delight
Roasted sweet potatoes, or goguma, are a popular winter snack in South Korea.
The sweet potatoes are roasted over hot stones or in ovens until the skin is crispy, and the flesh is soft.
This simple yet satisfying snack can be found at street stalls and markets all over the country.
The natural sweetness of the sweet potato makes it an ideal treat for those who love something sweet yet healthy.
Snack 2
Sweet potato chips crunch
Sweet potato chips are a crunchy alternative to regular potato chips.
Thinly sliced sweet potatoes are fried or baked until crisp, and seasoned with salt or other spices.
These chips provide a satisfying crunch and a hint of sweetness with every bite.
They make for an excellent snack option for anyone looking for something savory, yet slightly sweet.
Snack 3
Sweet potato cake layers
Sweet potato cake, or goguma cake, is a popular dessert that combines the earthy flavor of sweet potatoes with fluffy layers of cake.
The cakes are usually topped with cream cheese frosting, or dusted with powdered sugar, for an extra touch of sweetness.
This dessert is perfect for those who love layered cakes with an interesting twist.
Snack 4
Sweet potato noodles twist
Sweet potato noodles (also known as dangmyeon) are used in various Korean dishes, including japchae.
These translucent noodles have a chewy texture and absorb flavors well from sauces and vegetables they are cooked with.
They provide an interesting alternative to regular wheat-based noodles, while adding nutritional benefits from sweet potatoes.
Snack 5
Sweet potato porridge warmth
Sweet potato porridge, called goguma juk, is a comforting dish, especially during colder months.
It consists of boiled sweet potatoes mashed into a smooth consistency with water or broth.
The dish is often lightly sweetened with sugar or honey, making it a warm, nourishing meal.
This is ideal for breakfast or a light meal, highlighting the versatility of sweet potatoes in Korean cuisine.