5 sweet dishes featuring sorghum 

Sorghum, a versatile African native grain, is known for its adaptability and nutritional benefits. It is a staple in many African cuisines, providing a gluten-free alternative to wheat. From jowar bhakri to sorghum chips, the uses of the grain are plenty. Here, we take a look at five sweet sorghum dishes that highlight the grain's unique flavor and texture.

Dish 1 Sorghum porridge with honey Sorghum porridge is a common breakfast dish in many African regions. It is prepared by boiling sorghum flour with water/milk until thickened. This porridge is commonly sweetened with honey or sugar. Honey not only makes it naturally sweeter but also gives it a smooth texture. Other variations add spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg for an extra kick. This dish is filling as well as rich in fiber and essential nutrients.

Dish 2 Sweet sorghum pancakes Sweet sorghum pancakes are an absolute delight and are loved by many across Africa. These pancakes are prepared using sorghum flour blended with sugar, milk, and baking powder to form a light batter. Cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown, they are mostly served with syrup or fresh fruit toppings. The use of sorghum flour imparts a unique taste and makes them a great gluten-free option.

Dish 3 Sorghum pudding delight Sorghum pudding is another beloved dessert that highlights the versatility of this grain. Made by simmering sorghum grains with milk, sugar, and vanilla extract until creamy, this pudding serves a comforting sweetness ideal for any occasion. Some variations even add dried fruits or nuts for added texture and flavor complexities. This dish shows how simple ingredients can be converted into something really special.

Dish 4 Traditional sorghum cake Traditional sorghum cake is commonly baked during festive occasions in some African communities. Prepared from ground sorghum mixed with sugar, butter, and baking soda, it yields moist cakes with an earthy undertone (thanks to whole-grain flour used instead of refined ones elsewhere globally). Topped off usually with icing sugar dusting over the top layer before serving guests at celebrations like weddings and birthdays, ensuring everyone gets their share too!