5 delicious dishes with jujube fruit

Commonly known as red dates or Chinese dates, jujube fruit makes a great ingredient for anything you wish to make. Sweet with a slight tang, jujube fruit is packed with vitamins and minerals. It has been a part of traditional medicine for centuries. Here, we discover five mouthwatering dishes that include jujube fruit, giving a delicious spin to your meals while keeping them nutritious.

Dish 1 Jujube fruit salad delight A refreshing jujube fruit salad combines the sweetness of jujubes with crisp greens and other fruits like apples and pears. Tossed with a light vinaigrette dressing, this salad offers a perfect balance of flavors. The natural sweetness of the jujubes complements the tartness of the dressing, making it an ideal starter or side dish for any meal.

Dish 2 Jujube rice pudding Jujube rice pudding is another comforting dessert that combines creamy rice with the distinct flavor of jujubes. Cooked slowly until the rice soaks all flavors, this dish turns out rich and decadent. Sprinkling a little bit of cinnamon or cardamom enhances its aroma making it an ideal pick for those who love traditional desserts with a twist.

Dish 3 Jujube tea infusion Jujube tea infusion is a soothing drink made by steeping dried jujubes in hot water. This tea is not just delicious but also loaded with antioxidants and nutrients. Usually consumed warm or cold, it offers a calming effect and can be sweetened naturally by adding honey or lemon slices for added flavor.

Dish 4 Jujube stir-fry medley Adding jujubes to stir-fry dishes lends an unexpected hint of sweetness to savory ingredients like tofu or vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli. The caramelized texture you achieve while cooking enhances both taste and presentation. This dish is an exciting main course option which goes perfectly with steamed rice.