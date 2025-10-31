5 tasty dishes featuring roasted sesame seeds

Roasted sesame seeds are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor of several vegetarian dishes. These tiny seeds are packed with nutrients and lend a nutty flavor to the food. Be it a seasoned topping or an ingredient in a recipe, roasted sesame seeds can make your meals even more delicious. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the magic of roasted sesame seeds.

Dish 1 Sesame seed stir-fried vegetables Stir-fried vegetables with sesame seeds make for a quick and nutritious meal. Saute your favorite vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots in olive oil. Add soy sauce and sprinkle generously with roasted sesame seeds for added texture and flavor. This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles, making it a perfect weeknight dinner option.

Dish 2 Sesame seed crusted tofu Tofu lovers will enjoy this dish where tofu slices are coated with a mixture of breadcrumbs and roasted sesame seeds before baking or pan-frying. The sesame seeds give the tofu a crunchy exterior while keeping the inside soft. Serve it with a side of salad or dipping sauce for an added taste.

Dish 3 Roasted sesame seed salad dressing A homemade salad dressing made from ground roasted sesame seeds can add a unique twist to your salads. Blend together tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and honey for a creamy dressing that's rich in flavor. Drizzle it over fresh greens like spinach or kale for a healthy meal option that's both refreshing and satisfying.

Dish 4 Sesame seed hummus delight Hummus gets an extra nutty kick when you add roasted sesame seeds to the mix. Blend chickpeas with tahini paste (which is made from ground sesame seeds), lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, and roasted sesame seeds until smooth. This creamy dip goes well with pita bread or vegetable sticks as an appetizer or snack.