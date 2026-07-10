Tarwi bean stew is a hearty dish that combines the rich flavors of tarwi beans with vegetables

Like beans? Try these 5 tarwi bean recipes

By Vinita Jain 03:18 pm Jul 10, 202603:18 pm

What's the story

Tarwi beans, or Andean lupin, are a staple in many African cuisines. These beans are rich in protein and fiber, making them an excellent addition to any diet. They are also versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, adding a unique flavor and texture. Here are five African dishes that highlight the use of tarwi beans, showcasing their culinary importance across the continent.