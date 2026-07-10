Like beans? Try these 5 tarwi bean recipes
What's the story
Tarwi beans, or Andean lupin, are a staple in many African cuisines. These beans are rich in protein and fiber, making them an excellent addition to any diet. They are also versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, adding a unique flavor and texture. Here are five African dishes that highlight the use of tarwi beans, showcasing their culinary importance across the continent.
Dish 1
Tarwi bean stew
Tarwi bean stew is a hearty dish that combines the rich flavors of tarwi beans with vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and peppers. The stew is often seasoned with spices such as cumin and coriander, giving it a warm and inviting aroma. This dish is commonly served with rice or flatbread, making it a filling meal for any time of the day.
Dish 2
Tarwi bean salad
A refreshing option is the tarwi bean salad, which mixes cooked tarwi beans with fresh vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Dressed with lemon juice or vinegar for tanginess, this salad makes for a healthy side dish or light meal. Its vibrant colors and crisp textures make it appealing to the eyes as well as the palate.
Dish 3
Tarwi bean soup
Tarwi bean soup is a comforting dish that warms you up on a chilly day. The soup is made by simmering tarwi beans with vegetables such as carrots and celery in a flavorful broth. Herbs like thyme or parsley are added for depth of flavor. This simple yet satisfying soup can be enjoyed on its own or paired with crusty bread.
Dish 4
Fried tarwi bean patties
Fried tarwi bean patties are another popular way to enjoy these legumes. The patties are made by mashing cooked tarwis with spices and herbs before shaping them into small rounds and frying until golden brown. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these patties are often served as snacks or appetizers at gatherings.
Dish 5
Tarwi bean porridge
Tarwi bean porridge is a nutritious breakfast option that provides energy for the day ahead. The porridge is made by cooking ground tarwis with water or milk until thickened. Sweetened with honey or sugar, it can be topped with fruits like bananas or berries for added flavor. This comforting dish is especially popular among those seeking a hearty start to their morning routine.