Grilled dragon fruit skewers make for an innovative appetizer

Love dragon fruit? You'll enjoy these dishes

By Vinita Jain 12:39 pm Sep 30, 202612:39 pm

What's the story

Dragon fruit, with its vibrant color and unique texture, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes. Its mildly sweet flavor pairs well with both savory and sweet recipes, making it a favorite among culinary enthusiasts. Here are five creative dishes that showcase dragon fruit's potential in the kitchen. Each dish highlights the fruit's distinct qualities while offering something new and exciting for those looking to explore its culinary possibilities.