How to turn pointed gourd into yummy breakfast dishes

Pointed gourd, or parwal, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a number of street breakfast dishes across India. Its unique texture and mild flavor make it an ideal ingredient for many recipes. From savory to slightly sweet, these dishes highlight the adaptability of pointed gourd in Indian cuisine. Here are five delightful street breakfasts that use this humble vegetable.

Dish 1 Parwal Stuffed Paratha Delight Parwal stuffed paratha is a popular breakfast choice in many parts of India. The grated pointed gourd is mixed with spices and stuffed into whole wheat dough before being rolled out and cooked on a griddle. The result is a crispy outer layer with a flavorful filling that goes well with curd or pickle. This dish showcases how parwal can be transformed into something delicious and satisfying.

Dish 2 Spicy parwal chaat twist Spicy parwal chaat adds a tangy twist to traditional chaat recipes by incorporating boiled pointed gourd pieces. These are tossed with chickpeas, potatoes, and a medley of spices like cumin powder, chaat masala, and tamarind chutney. The combination creates an explosion of flavors that tickles the taste buds while giving you a nutritious start to your day.

Dish 3 Parwal poha fusion Parwal poha is an interesting fusion dish where flattened rice (poha) is cooked with diced pointed gourd for added nutrition and texture. Onions, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, green chilies, and peanuts are added for flavor enhancement. This simple yet tasty breakfast option is ideal for those looking for something light yet filling in the morning.

Dish 4 Sweet parwal halwa treat Sweet parwal halwa gives an unexpected sweet twist to the vegetable's flavor profile by grating it finely and cooking it with sugar syrup till it thickens into a halwa-like consistency. Cardamom powder adds aromatic notes, while garnishing with nuts like almonds or cashews gives additional crunchiness. This dessert-style breakfast can be relished anytime during the day.