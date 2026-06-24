Chocolate bark studded with pomegranate seeds makes for an irresistible combination

Pomegranate seeds in desserts: 5 must-try recipes

By Vinita Jain 12:54 pm Jun 24, 202612:54 pm

What's the story

Pomegranate seeds, with their vibrant color and tangy sweetness, can elevate any dessert. These tiny jewels are not just visually appealing but also packed with antioxidants and vitamins. Adding them to your dessert can give a refreshing twist to classic recipes. Here are five innovative ways to use pomegranate seeds in desserts that will entice your taste buds and impress your guests.