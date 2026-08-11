Celery for dinner: 5 tasty vegetarian recipes
What's the story
Often overlooked, celery is a versatile ingredient that can elevate vegetarian dinners with its crisp texture and mild flavor. This humble vegetable is packed with nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes to create satisfying meals. From soups to salads, celery adds a refreshing crunch that complements other ingredients perfectly. Here are five creative ways to use celery in your next vegetarian dinner.
Dish 1
Celery stir-fry delight
Celery stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy this vegetable's natural crunch.
Slice celery stalks thinly and toss them in a hot pan with some olive oil, garlic, and ginger.
Add bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli for a colorful medley.
Season with soy sauce or tamari for an umami boost.
This dish not only highlights celery's crispness but also makes it a part of a balanced meal.
Dish 2
Creamy celery soup
A creamy celery soup makes for a comforting dish that highlights the vegetable's subtle flavor.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic until soft, then add chopped celery stalks and potatoes for thickness.
Pour in vegetable broth and let simmer until everything is tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a velvety texture.
Finish off with cream or coconut milk for richness.
Dish 3
Refreshing celery salad
For a refreshing salad, combine sliced celery with apples or pears for sweetness, and nuts such as walnuts or almonds for crunchiness.
Toss these ingredients together with some mixed greens, like arugula or spinach, along with feta cheese if desired.
Dress it lightly with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.
Dish 4
Savory stuffed celery sticks
Stuffed celery sticks make an excellent appetizer or snack option at any dinner gathering.
Fill hollowed-out stalks with cream cheese mixed with herbs like dill, parsley, chives, and so on, along with raisins, cranberries, or nuts, depending on preference.
These savory bites offer both flavor variety and nutritional benefits from the base ingredient itself.
Dish 5
Baked celery gratin
Baked gratin featuring thinly sliced celery layered under a cheesy topping makes an indulgent side dish.
Start by layering slices atop a baking dish, sprinkling generously with cheese, then bake in the oven until golden brown.
This method brings out the natural sweetness of celery while adding a decadent touch to any meal.