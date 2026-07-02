Phad painting dates back to the sixth century

Phad painting: Traditional Indian art form with rich narratives

By Vinita Jain 02:01 pm Jul 02, 202602:01 pm

What's the story

Phad painting is a traditional art form that hails from Rajasthan, India. These paintings are known for their vibrant colors and intricate details, often depicting mythological stories and folk tales. The term "Phad" refers to a cloth on which the paintings are made. This art form is not just a visual treat but also a cultural heritage that has been passed down through generations.