You must try these thyme-based vegetarian dishes
What's the story
African vegetarian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors, and the humble thyme is a star in many of its dishes. This aromatic herb is used extensively to add depth and complexity to meals across the continent. From stews to salads, thyme's versatility makes it a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike. Here are five African vegetarian dishes where thyme takes center stage.
Dish 1
Moroccan vegetable tagine
A staple of Moroccan cuisine, vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries an array of vegetables with spices and herbs, including thyme.
The dish is usually cooked in a traditional clay pot, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully over time.
Carrots, potatoes, and zucchini are commonly used vegetables. The addition of thyme elevates the taste profile by adding an earthy note that complements the sweetness of the vegetables.
Dish 2
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Misir wot is a famous Ethiopian lentil stew that packs a punch with its rich flavors.
Made with red lentils, onions, garlic, and berbere spice mix, this dish is hearty and satisfying.
Thyme is added to enhance its flavor, giving it a subtle herbal aroma that balances the spices' heat.
Served with injera bread or rice, misir wot is both nutritious and delicious.
Dish 3
Nigerian vegetable soup (edikang ikong)
Edikang ikong is a Nigerian leafy vegetable soup packed with nutrients and flavor.
The soup has spinach or pumpkin leaves as its base and is usually cooked with water yam or cocoyam for thickness.
Thyme adds an aromatic touch to this rich dish, without overpowering its natural flavors.
Served with pounded yam or rice balls, edikang ikong makes for a wholesome meal.
Dish 4
South African pumpkin fritters
Pumpkin fritters are a beloved South African snack or side dish, prepared from mashed pumpkin mixed with flour and spices, then fried until golden brown.
These fritters are often flavored with fresh herbs like thyme, which gives them an aromatic twist.
The combination of sweet pumpkin with savory thyme makes for an irresistible treat, perfect for any occasion.
Dish 5
Ghanaian jollof rice
Jollof rice is a West African favorite, especially in Ghana, where it's prepared with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices.
Thyme is one of the key herbs, giving the dish its signature flavor profile.
This makes it a perfect accompaniment to grilled vegetables or plantains.
Every bite of jollof rice is a delightful mix of flavors, making it a staple at celebrations and gatherings.