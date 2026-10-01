You must try these thyme-based vegetarian dishes

A staple of Moroccan cuisine, vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries an array of vegetables with spices and herbs, including thyme.

The dish is usually cooked in a traditional clay pot, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully over time.

Carrots, potatoes, and zucchini are commonly used vegetables. The addition of thyme elevates the taste profile by adding an earthy note that complements the sweetness of the vegetables.