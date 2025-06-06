These traditional exercises can improve your shoulder strength
African traditional exercises have long been revered for their holistic approach towards health and wellness.
These cultural exercises provide unique benefits for improving shoulder mobility.
By including these age-old movements into your routine, you can enhance the flexibility and strength of your shoulders.
Here are five such exercises that have stood the test of time and continue to be effective in improving shoulder health.
Dance moves
The art of African dance
African dance is an active form of exercise, involving the entire body, especially the shoulders.
The rhythmic movements help improve flexibility and range of motion.
Regular practice can improve coordination and muscle tone in the shoulder region.
This form of dance not only improves physical fitness but also offers a cultural connection due to its expressive nature.
Stick techniques
Traditional stick fighting techniques
Stick fighting is an ancient martial art that is practiced throughout different parts of Africa.
It involves controlled movements requiring precision and agility, especially from the shoulders.
Practicing these techniques helps strengthen shoulder muscles while improving joint mobility.
The emphasis on balance and control makes it a great exercise for improving overall upper body strength.
Nature moves
Calisthenics inspired by nature
Calisthenics, inspired by natural movements, are a part of many African cultures.
These exercises mimic animal motions or natural elements, like wind or water flow, engaging multiple muscle groups at the same time.
For shoulders, specific moves, like arm circles or windmill motions, enhance flexibility and endurance without requiring any equipment.
Rope exercise
Rope skipping with a twist
Rope skipping, a popular activity throughout Africa, is lauded for its immense cardiovascular benefits.
With variations like cross-arm jumps and side swings, the exercise focuses on the shoulder muscles, resulting in noticeable gains in strength and flexibility.
Additionally, it improves coordination, providing a full upper body workout that gradually improves the mobility and strength of your shoulders over time.
Drumming workout
Drumming rhythms as exercise
Drumming isn't just a means of musical expression; it's also one of the best upper body workouts, particularly for the shoulders.
The repeated arm movements that one makes while drumming aid in building endurance and increasing joint mobility in the shoulders over time, without placing too much stress on them.