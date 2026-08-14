Keep monsoon frizz in check with these 5 bun styles
What's the story
Monsoon can be a tricky season for hair, but classic buns provide a stylish yet practical solution. These timeless hairstyles keep hair off the face and neck while looking elegant. Be it for work or a casual outing, these buns are easy to create and maintain. Here are five classic bun styles that are perfect for the monsoon season.
Style 1
The sleek low bun
The sleek low bun is a go-to for its simplicity and sophistication.
It involves pulling the hair back into a low ponytail and twisting it into a bun at the nape of the neck.
This style is ideal for keeping hair neat in humid weather.
Using anti-frizz serum can help tame flyaways, making it an ideal option for professional settings.
Style 2
The messy top bun
The messy top bun is a go-to for its relaxed vibe and ease of styling.
Just gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely, and pin it up with bobby pins or hair ties.
This carefree look is perfect for casual outings or days when you are short on time but still want to look put together.
Style 3
The twisted side bun
The twisted side bun adds a touch of elegance with its asymmetrical design.
Start by parting your hair to one side, then twist sections from both sides toward the back.
Secure them together in a low side bun with pins or elastics.
This style works well with layered cuts and adds volume while keeping hair controlled.
Style 4
The braided bun combination
Combining braids with buns gives you the best of both worlds: texture and control.
Start by braiding small sections at the front or sides of your head before gathering all into either a high or low bun at the back or top.
This way, you get added interest with braids, while keeping everything neatly styled.
Style 5
The sock bun technique
The sock bun technique focuses on volume and smoothness without heat damage from styling tools like straighteners or curlers.
Simply roll up an old sock into a doughnut shape, place it over your ponytail's ends, and tuck them inside this ring until fully covered.
Secure with pins if needed.
Perfect when you want extra height on top of your head without compromising comfort levels during rainy days ahead.