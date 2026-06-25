Simple updo hairstyles that always look good
What's the story
Updos have always been a go-to hairstyle for all occasions, from casual to formal. They are versatile, practical, and can be styled in a matter of minutes. Here are five timeless updos that are easy to create, yet elegant enough to make you stand out. These hairstyles are perfect for anyone looking for a quick, yet stylish hairdo without spending too much time or effort.
Tip 1
Classic bun with a twist
The classic bun is a staple updo that never goes out of style. To add a twist, try incorporating a braid into the bun. Simply braid a section of hair from the front or sides, and wrap it around the base of the bun. This adds texture and interest while keeping the hair neatly in place.
Tip 2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for those who want a relaxed, yet chic look. Just gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely, and wrap it around the base to form a knot. Secure with pins or an elastic band, leaving some strands out for an effortless vibe.
Tip 3
Sleek low chignon
For a more polished appearance, go for the sleek low chignon. Brush your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Twist the ponytail and wrap it around itself to form a chignon. Secure with bobby pins for a sophisticated finish that is perfect for work or formal events.
Tip 4
Braided crown updo
The braided crown updo gives you an elegant hairstyle without much effort. Part your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side of your head. Bring each braid across your forehead, and pin them in place at the back like a crown. This one is perfect for special occasions or when you want to feel regal.
Tip 5
Twisted half-updo
The twisted half-updo is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down while still looking put together. Take two sections from either side of your head near your temples, and twist them towards each other at the back, securing with pins or an elastic band. This style gives you volume and keeps hair away from your face at the same time.