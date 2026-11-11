5 elegant updos that never go out of style
What's the story
Updos are a classic choice for women who want to look elegant and sophisticated, no matter what the occasion. These hairstyles are versatile and can be worn on both formal and casual occasions. From sleek buns to braided chignons, there are endless possibilities to suit different hair types and lengths. Here are five classic updos that never go out of style, and how you can wear them.
#1
The timeless bun
The bun is a classic updo that never goes out of style. It is simple, yet elegant, and can be worn in several ways.
A low bun is perfect for formal occasions, while a high bun gives a more playful look.
The best part? You can create a bun with any hair type and length, making it a versatile option for everyone.
#2
Braided chignon elegance
A braided chignon adds an intricate touch to the classic chignon. This hairstyle combines braids with the traditional chignon base, giving you a sophisticated look.
Perfect for weddings or evening events, the braided chignon works best with medium to long hair.
You can also customize it with different braid styles, such as French or Dutch braids, to add your personal flair.
#3
Sleek ponytail sophistication
The sleek ponytail is an epitome of modern sophistication. It is ideal for both professional settings and evening outings.
By using styling products, you can achieve a smooth finish that highlights your facial features.
The sleek ponytail works best with straightened hair but can also be adapted for wavy textures by using a curling iron before styling.
#4
Twisted updo charm
The twisted updo is all about charm and simplicity. It is perfect for those who want an effortless yet chic look.
This hairstyle involves twisting sections of hair and pinning them into place at the back of the head or at the nape of the neck.
It is ideal for medium-length hair but can also be adapted for shorter styles by using additional pins.
#5
Vintage-inspired victory rolls
Victory rolls are inspired by vintage hairstyles from the mid-20th century. They add a glamorous retro vibe to any outfit.
This style involves rolling sections of hair away from the face and securing them with pins or hairspray.
It is perfect for special occasions, like themed parties or photo shoots, where you want to make a statement with your hairstyle.