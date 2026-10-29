5 updos that can make any outfit look more stylish
What's the story
Updos have always been a favorite when it comes to making a statement at any occasion. They are elegant, versatile, and can be done in a matter of minutes. Be it a wedding, party, or just a day out, these five updos will make you stand out. Each one of them has its own charm and can be customized to match your style.
#1
Classic chignon for elegance
The classic chignon is the epitome of elegance and sophistication. This timeless hairstyle is perfect for formal occasions like weddings or galas.
To create this look, gather your hair into a low ponytail and twist it into a bun at the nape of your neck. Secure with bobby pins, and finish off with hairspray to keep everything in place.
The chignon works well with all hair types and lengths.
#2
Messy bun for casual chic
The messy bun is the perfect blend of casual and chic, making it a go-to for everyday wear and informal gatherings.
To achieve this look, pull your hair up into a high ponytail, twist loosely, and pin it up in place with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Let a few strands fall around your face for an effortless vibe.
This style is ideal for those looking for comfort without compromising on style.
#3
Braided updo for bohemian flair
A braided updo adds a bohemian touch to any outfit, making it perfect for outdoor events or festivals.
Start by braiding sections of your hair from the front toward the back of your head.
Once all sections are braided, twist them together into an intricate bun at the crown or side of your head.
Secure with pins or elastics as needed.
#4
Sleek high ponytail for modern appeal
The sleek high ponytail oozes modern appeal with its clean lines and polished finish, ideal for professional settings or nights out alike.
Use a flat iron to smooth out any frizz before pulling all your hair back into a tight ponytail on top of your head.
Secure with an elastic band, and then wrap a small section around its base to conceal it from view.
#5
Twisted half-updo for playful charm
The twisted half-updo adds playful charm without too much effort involved in styling it yourself at home!
Simply section off two small portions from either side above the ears, twist them toward the center, and pin them together underneath the remaining loose locks falling naturally downward below shoulder level.
This works especially well when paired alongside casual outfits, such as jeans and T-shirts, making it versatile enough to wear anywhere, anytime!