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How to make coiled baskets at home

By Simran Jeet 02:15 pm Jul 10, 202602:15 pm

What's the story

African coiled basket art is a beautiful traditional craft passed down through generations. It involves weaving natural fibers into intricate patterns and designs. The technique is not only functional but also a form of artistic expression. By mastering a few essential tips, you can create stunning pieces that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Africa. Here are five tips to help you craft beautiful African coiled baskets.