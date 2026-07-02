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Perfect pasta: 5 tips to get it right
Choosing the right flour is key to making perfect pasta

Perfect pasta: 5 tips to get it right

By Vinita Jain
Jul 02, 2026
03:16 pm
What's the story

Making pasta at home can be a fun and rewarding experience. With the right techniques, you can make pasta that's fresh, delicious, and tailored to your taste. Here are five essential tips to help you master the art of homemade pasta. From choosing the right flour to perfecting your kneading technique, these insights will guide you in creating pasta like a pro.

Tip 1

Choose the right flour

Choosing the right flour is key to making perfect pasta. Semolina flour is usually preferred because of its high protein content, which gives the pasta a firm texture. However, all-purpose flour can also be used if semolina is not available. Mixing both can give you a balanced texture. Make sure your flour is fresh and stored properly for best results.

Tip 2

Master the kneading technique

Kneading is essential for developing gluten in your dough, which gives it elasticity and strength. Knead your dough for at least 10 minutes until it's smooth and elastic. If your dough feels too sticky, add a little more flour while kneading. Don't skip this step as it affects the final texture of your pasta.

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Tip 3

Roll out evenly

Rolling out your dough evenly ensures uniform cooking and prevents some parts from being overcooked while others remain undercooked. Use a pasta machine or rolling pin to roll out the dough to the desired thickness, usually about one millimeter thick for most types of pasta. Dust with flour as needed to prevent sticking.

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Tip 4

Cut shapes accurately

Accurate cutting shapes ensures even cooking and a professional look to your pasta dishes. Use sharp knives or specialized cutters for precise shapes like fettuccine or tagliatelle. If you're making stuffed pasta like ravioli, ensure edges are sealed properly by pressing firmly after filling.

Tip 5

Cook with care

Cooking homemade pasta requires attention as it cooks faster than dried varieties. Boil water with salt before adding your pasta, then cook for three to five minutes depending on thickness. Taste test frequently to ensure perfect doneness without overcooking or mushiness.

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