Choosing the right flour is key to making perfect pasta

Perfect pasta: 5 tips to get it right

By Vinita Jain 03:16 pm Jul 02, 202603:16 pm

What's the story

Making pasta at home can be a fun and rewarding experience. With the right techniques, you can make pasta that's fresh, delicious, and tailored to your taste. Here are five essential tips to help you master the art of homemade pasta. From choosing the right flour to perfecting your kneading technique, these insights will guide you in creating pasta like a pro.