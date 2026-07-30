Make tofu taste amazing with these recipes
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Tofu, a versatile plant-based protein, is a staple in many vegetarian and vegan diets. It absorbs flavors well and can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five easy-to-make tofu recipes that will add a delicious twist to your meals. These recipes are simple, require minimal ingredients, and are perfect for anyone looking to incorporate more plant-based proteins into their diet.
Dish 1
Stir-fried tofu with vegetables
Stir-fried tofu with vegetables is a quick and nutritious dish.
Start by pressing the tofu to remove excess moisture, then cut it into cubes.
Heat some oil in a pan and add the tofu cubes, frying them until golden brown.
Add your choice of vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, or carrots.
Season with soy sauce and serve hot over rice or noodles for a complete meal.
Dish 2
Tofu scramble breakfast
A tofu scramble makes for an excellent breakfast alternative to traditional dishes.
Crumble firm tofu into small pieces and cook it in a skillet with olive oil.
Add diced onions, tomatoes, and spinach for flavor and nutrition.
Season with turmeric for color and nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor.
Serve this scramble on toast or as part of a hearty brunch spread.
Dish 3
Grilled tofu skewers
Grilled tofu skewers are perfect for outdoor gatherings or quick dinners at home.
Marinate cubed firm tofu in soy sauce, garlic powder, ginger paste, and lemon juice for about 30 minutes before grilling.
Thread the marinated pieces onto skewers along with cherry tomatoes and zucchini slices.
Grill until slightly charred on all sides and serve as an appetizer or main course.
Dish 4
Baked tofu nuggets
Baked tofu nuggets make an ideal snack or side dish that is both crispy and flavorful without deep frying them.
Cut firm tofu into nugget-sized pieces and coat them lightly with breadcrumbs mixed with Italian herbs like oregano and basil.
Bake these nuggets at 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit) until golden brown, approximately 25 minutes.
Enjoy them with your favorite dipping sauce.
Dish 5
Spicy mapo tofu
Spicy mapo tofu is an authentic Chinese dish that packs a punch with its bold flavors.
Start by sautéing minced garlic and ginger in oil, then add diced tomatoes and cubed silken tofu.
Season generously with chili paste, soy sauce, and Sichuan peppercorns for heat and aroma.
Simmer until the sauce thickens slightly, then serve over steamed rice for a fulfilling meal.