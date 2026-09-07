5 traditional desserts made with cocoa
What's the story
African desserts are a treasure trove of flavors and traditions, with cocoa being a common ingredient in many of them. Cocoa, which is native to the Americas, has been embraced by African cultures, resulting in unique sweet treats. These desserts not only highlight the versatility of cocoa but also give a glimpse of the continent's rich culinary heritage. Here are five traditional African desserts that feature cocoa.
Dish 1
Ghanaian chocolate balls
Ghanaian chocolate balls are a popular treat made with cocoa powder, sugar, and milk.
These balls are usually rolled in desiccated coconut or crushed nuts for added texture.
They are easy to prepare and loved by kids and adults alike.
The combination of sweet and slightly bitter cocoa makes them an irresistible snack for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Dish 2
Nigerian chin chin with cocoa
Chin chin is a beloved snack across West Africa, and when cocoa is added to the dough, it takes the flavor profile to a whole new level.
The dough is cut into small pieces, and fried until golden brown.
The addition of cocoa gives this crunchy snack an extra depth of flavor, making it even more enjoyable.
Dish 3
Ethiopian cocoa bars
Ethiopian cocoa bars are made by mixing cocoa powder with flour, sugar, and butter before baking them into delicious bars.
These bars have a rich chocolatey taste that is complemented by hints of vanilla or cinnamon.
They are perfect for those who love dense, chewy desserts with robust flavors.
Dish 4
Senegalese sweet potato pudding with cocoa
This pudding combines sweet potatoes with cocoa for an earthy, yet sweet, dessert option.
The sweet potatoes are mashed together with milk or coconut milk and then mixed with cocoa powder before being baked or steamed until set.
The result is a creamy pudding that balances natural sweetness from the potatoes with deep chocolate notes from the added cocoa.
Dish 5
South African koeksisters infused with cocoa
Koeksisters are syrup-soaked pastries popular in South Africa, but infusing them with cocoa adds another layer of complexity to this traditional dish.
The dough is braided into shapes before frying them crispy golden brown outside, but soft inside.
After frying, they are soaked in spiced syrup infused with melted chocolate, giving each bite an indulgent twist on classic koeksisters.