5 traditional dishes using teff grain
What's the story
Teff, a tiny grain native to Ethiopia, is becoming increasingly popular for its nutritional benefits and versatility in cooking. The gluten-free grain is rich in protein, fiber, and essential minerals. Traditionally, teff has been used in several African dishes that showcase its unique flavor and texture. Here are five traditional African dishes that use teff, giving you a glimpse of the grain's culinary potential.
Dish 1
Injera: The Ethiopian staple
Injera is a famous Ethiopian flatbread made from teff flour. It is used as both a plate and cutlery in meals. The fermented bread has a spongy texture, which makes it perfect for soaking up stews and sauces. Injera is not just a staple in Ethiopian cuisine, but also a symbol of cultural identity. Its preparation includes fermenting the batter for several days, giving it a distinct sour taste.
Dish 2
Teff porridge: A nutritious breakfast
Teff porridge makes for a hearty breakfast option across several parts of Africa. Prepared by simmering teff grains with water or milk until they reach a creamy consistency, this dish can be sweetened with honey or fruits for added flavor. The porridge is packed with nutrients such as calcium and iron, making it an ideal start to the day.
Dish 3
Genfo: Traditional Ethiopian porridge
Another traditional Ethiopian dish, genfo is a thick porridge made from teff flour. It is usually served with a drizzle of olive oil or melted butter on top, and a sprinkle of spices like berbere for flavor. Genfo is usually eaten during colder months as it provides warmth and sustenance.
Dish 4
Teff pancakes: A versatile treat
Teff pancakes are becoming popular across Africa as a versatile dish that can be eaten at any time of the day. Prepared similarly to regular pancakes but with teff flour instead of wheat flour, these pancakes can be served with sweet toppings like fruits, or savory ones like vegetables or herbs mixed into the batter before cooking.
Dish 5
Atayef: Sweet stuffed pancakes
Atayef are stuffed pancakes popular during Ramadan celebrations in several parts of North Africa, including Egypt and Libya. They are made with a simple batter of water, flour, yeast, and sugar. The mixture is cooked on one side only, creating a pocket to fill with sweetened cheese, nuts, or cream. These are then folded over and sealed before frying or baking.