5 traditional dishes using teff grain

Dish 1

Injera: The Ethiopian staple

Injera is a famous Ethiopian flatbread made from teff flour. It is used as both a plate and cutlery in meals. The fermented bread has a spongy texture, which makes it perfect for soaking up stews and sauces. Injera is not just a staple in Ethiopian cuisine, but also a symbol of cultural identity. Its preparation includes fermenting the batter for several days, giving it a distinct sour taste.