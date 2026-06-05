5 traditional dishes using pumpkin seeds

African cuisines are known for their diversity and unique flavors, and pumpkin seeds are a common ingredient in many traditional dishes. Rich in nutrients, pumpkin seeds add a delightful crunch and nutty flavor to meals. From stews to snacks, these seeds are used creatively across the continent. Here are five traditional African dishes that highlight the versatility of pumpkin seeds.

Dish 1 Egusi soup with pumpkin seeds Egusi soup is a popular West African dish made with melon seeds, but some variations use pumpkin seeds as an alternative or additional ingredient. The soup is thickened with ground seeds and mixed with vegetables like spinach or kale. It is usually served with fufu or rice, and provides a hearty meal rich in protein and fiber.

Dish 2 Pumpkin seed porridge Pumpkin seed porridge is a nutritious breakfast option popular in several African countries. The dish is made by grinding pumpkin seeds into a fine powder and cooking it with water or milk until it thickens to a creamy consistency. Sweetened with honey or sugar, this porridge gives an energy boost to start the day.

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Dish 3 Nkodo: A crunchy snack Nkodo is a traditional snack from Central Africa, made by roasting pumpkin seeds until crispy. The snack is usually seasoned with salt or spices for added flavor. Not only is it delicious, but it also provides essential nutrients like magnesium and zinc, making it an ideal choice for healthy snacking.

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Dish 4 Pumpkin seed stew (moambe) Moambe stew is a staple in Central Africa, where ground pumpkin seeds are used as one of the key ingredients to thicken the dish. The stew usually consists of vegetables such as okra or eggplant, and spices such as garlic and ginger for flavor enhancement. It can be served over rice or cassava, making it a filling meal option.