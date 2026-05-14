5 traditional ways to cook with guava

Guava, a fruit native to tropical America, is relished across Africa for its unique taste and versatility. In Africa, guava is used in several traditional dishes, showcasing the continent's diverse culinary heritage. From sweet to savory, these dishes highlight the adaptability of guava in various cuisines. Here are five traditional African dishes that use guava, giving you a taste of Africa's rich food culture.

Dish 1 Guava stew with vegetables Guava stew is a popular dish in several African countries. The fruit is combined with vegetables like okra and tomatoes to make a hearty stew. The natural sweetness of the guava balances the savory elements, making it a favorite among locals. This dish is usually served with rice or flatbread, making it a complete meal that highlights the simplicity and richness of African cooking.

Dish 2 Spicy guava sauce Spicy guava sauce is used as a condiment for various dishes across Africa. Made by blending ripe guavas with chili peppers and spices, this sauce adds a kick to meals. It goes well with grilled vegetables or as a topping for flatbreads. The combination of sweet and spicy flavors makes it an exciting addition to any meal.

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Dish 3 Guava jam on flatbread In many African households, guava jam is a breakfast staple, slathered on flatbreads or pastries. Prepared by simmering guavas with sugar until thickened, this jam preserves the fruit's flavor beautifully. It makes for a sweet start to the day, or an afternoon snack when paired with tea or coffee.

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Dish 4 Guava salad with nuts Guava salad is a refreshing option during hot weather. It mixes fresh guavas with nuts, such as peanuts or cashews, for crunchiness. A dash of lemon juice adds zestiness that complements the sweetness of the fruit perfectly. This salad can be eaten as an appetizer or side dish at gatherings.