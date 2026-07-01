Siddu is a traditional Himachali bread made from wheat flour

When in Shimla, try these local dishes

By Simran Jeet 10:25 am Jul 01, 202610:25 am

What's the story

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Shimla is not just famous for its scenic beauty but also for its delectable breakfast options. The Himachali breakfasts are a mix of flavors and ingredients that reflect the culture and tradition of the region. From savory to sweet, these dishes are a must-try for anyone visiting this hill station. Here is a look at five traditional breakfasts that you cannot miss when in Shimla.