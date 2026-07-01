When in Shimla, try these local dishes
What's the story
Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Shimla is not just famous for its scenic beauty but also for its delectable breakfast options. The Himachali breakfasts are a mix of flavors and ingredients that reflect the culture and tradition of the region. From savory to sweet, these dishes are a must-try for anyone visiting this hill station. Here is a look at five traditional breakfasts that you cannot miss when in Shimla.
Dish 1
Savoring chana madra
Chana madra is a popular Himachali dish made with chickpeas cooked in yogurt-based gravy. The dish is flavored with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric, giving it a rich taste. Usually served with rice or flatbread, chana madra makes for a hearty breakfast option. The yogurt gives it a creamy texture while balancing the spices perfectly.
Dish 2
Enjoying siddu delights
Siddu is another traditional Himachali bread made from wheat flour dough stuffed with different fillings like potatoes or lentils. The stuffed dough is then steamed to make soft buns that can be eaten with ghee or chutney. Siddu makes for an ideal breakfast choice for those looking for something light, yet filling.
Dish 3
Relishing aloo palda
Aloo palda is a comforting potato curry cooked in buttermilk and flavored with mustard seeds and curry leaves. This dish is usually paired with rice or roti, and it makes for a refreshing start to the day with its tangy taste. The creamy texture of buttermilk makes it a unique twist on regular potato curries.
Dish 4
Discovering patande wonders
Patande are thick pancakes made from rice flour and jaggery batter, cooked on a low flame until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes can be served sweetened further by adding honey, or enjoyed plain as per preference. They offer an interesting combination of sweetness from jaggery and slight bitterness due to the prolonged cooking time involved during the preparation process itself.
Dish 5
Trying Kullu chana
Kullu chana is another variation of chickpea-based dishes, specific to the Kullu Valley region nearby. It uses local ingredients like fresh greens, herbs, and spices, giving it a unique flavor profile. This makes it different from the other versions found across India. This dish is usually served hot, making it the perfect choice for chilly mornings in the hills.