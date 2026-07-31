5 traditional dishes featuring nutmeg

Jollof rice is a popular West African dish, famous for its vibrant color and rich flavors.

Adding African nutmeg to this dish gives it an extra layer of complexity, making it even more delicious.

The spice complements the tomatoes and peppers used in the recipe, resulting in a harmonious blend of flavors.

Jollof rice with a nutmeg twist is often served at celebrations and gatherings, making it a staple in many households.