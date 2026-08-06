How different cultures decorate their doorways
What's the story
Decorating doorways is a time-honored practice that adds character and warmth to homes. Across cultures, unique traditions have emerged, each with its own significance and style. From vibrant colors to intricate designs, these doorway decorations reflect cultural values and aesthetic preferences. Exploring these traditions offers insights into how communities express identity and welcome guests. Here are five distinctive doorway decoration traditions from around the world.
Rangoli
Indian rangoli designs
In India, rangoli is a colorful art form created at the entrance of homes during festivals or special occasions.
Made with colored powders, rice, or flower petals, rangoli designs vary from simple patterns to complex motifs.
This tradition is believed to bring good luck and prosperity while welcoming visitors with vibrant visuals.
Door knockers
Moroccan door knocker artistry
Morocco is famous for its ornate door knockers that double up as functional and decorative elements on entrance doors.
These knockers are usually made of brass or bronze and come in a variety of shapes, including lion heads or geometric patterns.
The craftsmanship of these pieces is a testament to Moroccan artistry and tradition.
Noren curtains
Japanese noren curtains
In Japan, noren are traditional fabric curtains hung at the entrance of homes or shops.
Usually made from cotton or linen, they come in various colors and designs, often featuring seasonal motifs or symbols of good fortune.
Noren curtains not only offer privacy but also add an aesthetic touch that reflects Japanese culture.
Porta decorazioni
Italian porta decorazioni
In Italy, porta decorazioni are decorative elements placed on doorways to enhance their beauty.
These can include wreaths, garlands, or even hand-painted tiles with intricate designs depicting local flora or historical scenes.
This tradition highlights Italy's rich artistic heritage while adding charm to residential entrances.
Festa Junina
Brazilian Festa Junina decorations
Festa Junina is a popular festival in Brazil celebrated during the winter months with lively decorations on doorways across towns and cities.
These include colorful banners made from paper or fabric, along with string lights that create a festive atmosphere reminiscent of country fairs.
They celebrate rural life through music, dance, food stalls, games, and more.