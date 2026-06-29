Upgrade your hairstyle with side-swept waves
What's the story
Side-swept waves are a classic, elegant hairstyle that can instantly elevate your look. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, this versatile style can be easily achieved with a few simple steps. The best part? You do not need professional help to master it! With some basic tools and techniques, you can get beautiful waves that add volume and sophistication to your hair.
Preparation
Preparing your hair for styling
Before you start styling, make sure your hair is clean and dry. Use a heat protectant spray to shield your strands from damage. If you have naturally straight hair, consider using a volumizing mousse to add body. For those with curly or wavy hair, a smoothing serum can help tame frizz and make your hair more manageable.
Technique
Creating the perfect waves
To create side-swept waves, start by parting your hair on one side with a comb. Use a curling iron or wand to curl sections of hair away from your face. Hold each curl for about ten seconds before releasing it gently. Once all sections are curled, run your fingers through them lightly to loosen the curls into soft waves.
Fixation
Securing the style all day long
To ensure that your side-swept waves last all day, use a light-hold hairspray from about 12 inches away from your head. Avoid heavy products that could weigh down the waves or make them look stiff. If needed, use bobby pins discreetly along the hairline to secure any loose strands without altering the overall look.
Volume boost
Adding volume and texture
For added volume and texture, gently tease the roots of your hair at the crown before styling. This will give you natural lift under the waves. You can also use dry shampoo at the roots for extra bounce and freshness between washes.