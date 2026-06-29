To create side-swept waves, start by parting your hair on one side with a comb

Upgrade your hairstyle with side-swept waves

By Vinita Jain 11:56 am Jun 29, 202611:56 am

What's the story

Side-swept waves are a classic, elegant hairstyle that can instantly elevate your look. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, this versatile style can be easily achieved with a few simple steps. The best part? You do not need professional help to master it! With some basic tools and techniques, you can get beautiful waves that add volume and sophistication to your hair.