Spice up your cooking with these turmeric blends

Turmeric is a staple in Indian kitchens, revered for its vibrant color and health benefits. But, when paired with other spices, it can elevate vegetarian dishes to a whole new level. These blends not only enhance the flavor but also add depth to the simplest of recipes. Here are five turmeric blends that every vegetarian should try to add a unique twist to their meals.

#1 Turmeric and cumin blend Turmeric and cumin make a classic combination that works wonders in various dishes. While turmeric adds color and earthiness, cumin brings a warm, nutty flavor. This blend works wonders in lentil soups and vegetable stews. Just add a teaspoon of each spice while cooking to get an aromatic dish that is both flavorful and nutritious.

#2 Turmeric with coriander powder Combining turmeric with coriander powder gives a fresh, citrusy note to your food. This mix is perfect for curries and rice preparations where you want a hint of brightness. Coriander's cooling properties balance turmeric's warmth, making it an ideal choice for summer dishes. Use this blend generously in your cooking for an invigorating taste experience.

#3 Turmeric and ginger spice mix Turmeric and ginger make a powerful duo known for their anti-inflammatory properties. This spice mix is perfect for soups and teas where you want to add warmth without overpowering the dish. Ginger adds a spicy kick that complements turmeric's earthy notes. Use this mix when you want to add depth and complexity to your recipes.

#4 Turmeric with black pepper combination Adding black pepper to turmeric is a game-changer as it increases the absorption of curcumin (the active compound in turmeric) by up to 2,000%. This combination is ideal for all kinds of dishes, from stir-fries to salads, as black pepper adds heat without masking other flavors. Sprinkle some black pepper over your meals with turmeric for enhanced health benefits.