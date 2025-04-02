Black bean tacos are another flavorful option for those looking for a quick yet fulfilling meal.

Just saute black beans with onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and chili powder.

Serve them in corn tortillas topped with fresh avocado salsa made from diced avocados, tomatoes, lime juice, and cilantro.

This combo gives you a delightful mix of textures and flavors, while also providing essential nutrients.