Strengthen your muscles with unilateral exercises
What's the story
Unilateral exercises, which focus on one side of the body at a time, can be a great way to build strength and improve muscle balance. These exercises are designed to target specific muscles, helping you achieve a more toned physique. By incorporating unilateral movements into your workout routine, you can enhance your overall fitness and address any muscular imbalances. Here are five unilateral exercises that can help you achieve targeted muscle strengthening.
Tip 1
Single-leg deadlift for hamstrings
The single-leg deadlift is an excellent exercise to strengthen the hamstrings and improve balance.
Stand on one leg with a slight bend in the knee, holding a weight in the opposite hand.
As you hinge at the hips, extend the free leg behind you for balance.
This movement engages the hamstrings, while also working the glutes and core muscles.
Tip 2
Single-arm dumbbell row for back muscles
The single-arm dumbbell row is great for strengthening the upper back muscles.
Place one knee and hand on a bench for support, with your other foot firmly on the ground.
With a dumbbell in your free hand, pull it toward your hip while keeping your elbow close to your body.
This exercise targets the *latissimus dorsi* and rhomboid muscles effectively.
Tip 3
Bulgarian split squat for quads and glutes
The Bulgarian split squat is an advanced variation that targets both quadriceps and gluteal muscles effectively.
Stand a few feet away from a bench or step with one foot resting behind you on it.
Lower yourself into a squat position by bending both knees until they form right angles, and then push through your front heel back up to standing position.
Tip 4
Single-leg calf raise for calves
Single-leg calf raises isolate calf muscles better than doing them both at once.
Stand upright with one foot slightly off the ground behind you.
Raise yourself onto the toes of the standing leg, hold for a second, and then lower slowly.
Repeat the process for the desired number of reps, then switch legs.
Tip 5
Side plank with leg lift for obliques
Side planks with leg lifts engage oblique muscles more than regular side planks do.
Lie on your side, propped up on one elbow under the shoulder.
Stack feet together, lift hips off the floor, and raise the top leg toward the ceiling.
Hold briefly before lowering it back down, and repeat the process a few times.
Switch sides after a set number of reps.