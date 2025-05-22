May 22, 202510:22 am

What's the story

Sweet potatoes are a versatile and nutritious staple of many African cuisines.

Being rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, they're a healthy choice for a number of dishes.

From across the continent, sweet potatoes are used in creative ways to make unique and flavorful recipes that emphasize their natural sweetness and texture.

Here are five distinctive African recipes showcasing the versatility of sweet potatoes in traditional cooking.