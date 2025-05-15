What's the story

African kente fabrics have taken the world of celebrity fashion by storm.

Famous for their colorful shades and intricate designs, these textiles are not just a representation of African culture but also a statement of style and grace.

Celebrities around the world are saying yes to kente fabrics, adding them to their wardrobes to make daring fashion statements.

Here, we explore how kente fabrics are redefining timeless celebrity fashion through various pointers.