5 herbal teas with amazing health benefits
African herbal teas have long been revered, providing a mix of unique flavors and potential health benefits.
These traditional brews are made with native plants and herbs, each with its own unique attributes.
From calming your mind to improving digestion, these teas are not just drinks, they are cultural heritage.
Here are five amazing African herbal teas, their traditional blends, and health benefits they offer.
Rooibos: The red bush tea
Hailing from South Africa, rooibos tea is prepared from the leaves of the Aspalathus linearis plant.
With its rich red color and naturally sweet taste, rooibos tea is caffeine-free and rich in antioxidants. These antioxidants may reduce oxidative stress in the body.
Rooibos tea also contains minerals such as calcium and magnesium that promote bone health.
Its low tannin content makes it easy on the stomach for those sensitive to other teas.
Honeybush: A sweet delight
Another South African favorite, honeybush tea is loved for its naturally sweet, honey-like flavor.
It is caffeine-free and is rich in polyphenols which may promote overall wellness by fighting off free radicals from your body.
Traditionally used for coughs, honeybush is also good for digestion due to its mild laxative effect.
Its delightful aroma makes it a delightful drink any time of the day!
Hibiscus: Vibrant & refreshing
Hibiscus tea, brewed from the dried petals of the hibiscus flower, is a common drink in many African nations.
It has a tart flavor like cranberry juice and is packed with vitamin C, which aids immunity.
Research indicates that hibiscus tea may reduce blood pressure when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet.
Its bright red hue makes this refreshing drink (hot or cold) even more appealing.
Kinkeliba: The West African tonic
Kinkeliba tea hails from West Africa, where it is traditionally consumed as a tonic for ailments, from fatigue to digestive problems.
Derived from Combretum micranthum leaves, kinkeliba could provide anti-inflammatory benefits with the help of compounds such as flavonoids found within them.
They could help reduce inflammation across your system over time when consumed regularly, along with other healthy habits (exercise/proper nutrition intake levels daily, etc.).
Lemongrass: Zesty & invigorating
Lemongrass, which thrives across parts of Africa, offers a zesty, invigorating brew.
Many love it for its citrusy notes and subtle sweetness, which comes naturally from the stalks.
This makes it an ideal choice for those wanting to cut down on added sugars, but still enjoy a tasty cup.
It can be enjoyed daily, as per preference, without any need for sugar additives.