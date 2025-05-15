What's the story

African spirulina, a blue-green algae, has received a lot of attention as a superfood for its nutrient-rich profile and health benefits.

This natural supplement is filled with all the essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that make it popular.

As more and more people look for plant-based nutrition, knowing the unique properties of African spirulina can help make informed dietary choices.

Here are five secrets that make this algae a superfood.