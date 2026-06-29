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5 unique dishes featuring bean sprouts

By Simran Jeet 03:35 pm Jun 29, 202603:35 pm

What's the story

Bean sprouts are an integral part of many African cuisines, adding a nutritious and delicious element to traditional dishes. These sprouts are rich in vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy addition to any meal. Across the continent, different regions have developed unique ways of incorporating bean sprouts into their culinary traditions. Here are five unique African dishes that highlight the versatility and flavor of bean sprouts.