Love parathas? These chutneys can add extra flavor

Parathas are a staple in many Indian households, loved for their versatility and deliciousness. While traditional accompaniments such as pickle and curd are always there, experimenting with different chutneys can elevate the paratha experience. Here are five unique chutneys that can add a new dimension to your paratha meals. Each chutney brings its own flavor profile, making it an interesting twist on a classic dish.

Fresh flavors Mint and coriander chutney Mint and coriander chutney is a refreshing blend of two aromatic herbs. This chutney is made by grinding fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices into a smooth paste. The combination gives a cooling effect, which goes well with the spiciness of stuffed parathas. It is perfect for those who love herbal flavors in their meals.

Sweet tanginess Tamarind date chutney Tamarind date chutney strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tangy. It is prepared by mixing tamarind pulp, dates, jaggery, spices, and water until it thickens. This chutney goes well with aloo or paneer stuffed parathas, as it adds a sweet contrast to the savory filling. Its unique taste makes it an ideal choice for those who like sweet-savory combinations.

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Tropical twist Coconut chutney Coconut chutney adds a tropical twist to any meal with its creamy texture and mild flavor. Prepared from grated coconut, green chilies, ginger, lemon juice, and salt blended together until smooth, this chutney goes well with plain or lightly spiced parathas. Its subtle sweetness complements the earthy flavors of whole wheat dough.

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Spicy kick Tomato onion chutney Tomato onion chutney gives you that spicy kick with its tangy tomatoes mixed with onions, garlic, red chili powder, and mustard seeds. Sauteed together till they form a thick paste-like consistency, this chutney is just the thing for spicy lovers who want to amp up their meal with stuffed parathas, like gobi or methi ones.