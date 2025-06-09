Baking with buttermilk: 5 breads to try today
What's the story
Buttermilk is the magical ingredient that can turn a simple bread recipe into something delicious.
It gives breads a tangy flavor and tender texture, making them ideal for any occasion.
For those who want alternatives without certain ingredients, buttermilk is a great substitute, keeping the bread moist and flavorful.
Here are five unique bread recipes with buttermilk that'll give you a taste of heaven!
Soda bread
Classic buttermilk soda bread
Classic buttermilk soda bread is all about simplicity and quick prep time.
This traditional Irish bread uses baking soda (instead of yeast) as a leavening agent, giving it a dense yet soft texture.
The acidity of the buttermilk reacts with baking soda to create carbon dioxide bubbles. These bubbles help the dough rise (without eggs).
It's perfect for pairing with soups or enjoying with butter.
Whole wheat loaf
Whole wheat buttermilk loaf
Whole wheat buttermilk loaf combines the nutty flavor of whole wheat flour with the tanginess of buttermilk.
This hearty loaf is rich in fiber and nutrients, making it a healthier alternative to white bread.
Adding honey or molasses can amp up its sweetness while keeping it moist without eggs.
It's perfect for sandwiches or as toast with your favorite spread.
Cheddar chive biscuits
Cheddar chive buttermilk biscuits
Cheddar chive buttermilk biscuits give a savory twist to the classic biscuit by adding sharp cheddar cheese and fresh chives into the dough.
The result is a delicious biscuit that's flaky and tender because the buttermilk's acidity reacts with baking powder.
These biscuits are perfect companions to breakfast items or as a mid-afternoon snack.
Cinnamon raisin bread
Cinnamon raisin buttermilk bread
Cinnamon raisin buttermilk bread combines warm spices and sweet raisins for a delightful treat.
Perfect for breakfast or dessert, the addition of cinnamon gives depth and raisins lend natural sweetness.
Buttermilk keeps this loaf soft but firm enough to be sliced easily.
Relish it toasted or straight out of the oven.
Herb focaccia
Herb focaccia with buttermilk
Herb focaccia made with buttermilk is aromatic, as herbs like rosemary, thyme, or oregano are infused into every bite.
Drizzled with olive oil on top before baking makes it richer without needing any eggs at all.
The Italian-inspired flatbread goes well alongside pasta dishes, salads, and soups alike. It is versatile within any meal setting you choose.
Enjoy it within!