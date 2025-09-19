Asian cuisine: 5 eggplant dishes to savor

Eggplant, or aubergine, is a versatile vegetable that finds a place in many Asian cuisines. Its ability to absorb flavors and its creamy texture makes it a perfect ingredient for a variety of dishes. From curries to stir-fries, eggplant is used in many ways across Asia. Here are five unique eggplant recipes from different Asian regions that highlight the vegetable's versatility and cultural significance.

Sichuan delight Spicy Sichuan eggplant stir-fry Sichuan cuisine is known for its bold flavors and spicy dishes. In this stir-fry, eggplants are cooked with garlic, ginger, and Sichuan peppercorns to give a spicy kick. The dish is usually finished with soy sauce and chili paste to give it depth and heat. Served with rice or noodles, this recipe gives a taste of Sichuan's famous spicy food.

Japanese twist Japanese nasu dengaku Nasu dengaku is a traditional Japanese dish in which eggplants are grilled and slathered with a sweet miso glaze. The glaze is made by mixing miso paste with sugar and mirin, giving a sweet and savory topping. The dish is usually served as an appetizer or side dish and highlights the umami flavor of eggplant.

Thai fusion Thai green curry eggplant Thai green curry is famous for its aromatic spices and creamy coconut milk base. In this recipe, small Thai eggplants are cooked in green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, and basil leaves. The result is a fragrant curry that balances spiciness with creaminess, making it perfect for pairing with jasmine rice.

Indian Classic Indian baingan bharta Baingan bharta is an iconic Indian dish where roasted eggplants are mashed with onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander powder. The smoky flavor from roasting gives an extra depth to the dish. It's usually served with flatbreads like naan or roti but can also be enjoyed with rice.