Tatami mats are traditional floor coverings made from rice straw and rush grass

5 things that make Japanese architecture unique

By Vinita Jain 12:08 pm Jun 26, 202612:08 pm

What's the story

Japanese architecture is known for its harmony with nature and minimalism. The techniques used in traditional Japanese buildings are not just functional but also aesthetic. They reflect a deep understanding of materials, environment, and cultural values. From the use of natural light to intricate joinery, these techniques have stood the test of time and continue to inspire architects around the world. Here are five unique Japanese architectural techniques that highlight this timeless craftsmanship.